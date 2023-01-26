Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $575.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $557.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

