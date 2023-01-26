Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after buying an additional 2,060,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,303,000 after acquiring an additional 851,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after acquiring an additional 356,177 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

