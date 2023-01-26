Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

