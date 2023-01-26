Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,491 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
