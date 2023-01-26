Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $179.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $346.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.71.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

