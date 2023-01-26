Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,705 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 466,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,563 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

