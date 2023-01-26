WhiteBIT Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $213.48 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $213.48 million and $10.11 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00014872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

