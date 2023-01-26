Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

