Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.59.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
