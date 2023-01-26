Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of WLMIY stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Wilmar International has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $36.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.10.
