Windsor Group LTD Acquires 293 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,654,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 107,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,272. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99.

