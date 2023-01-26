Windsor Group LTD Buys 488 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 466,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 51,563 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 431,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,876. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

