Windsor Group LTD Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,105. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.