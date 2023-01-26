Windsor Group LTD Has $22.16 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $22,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 187,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.15. 940,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,656. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95.

