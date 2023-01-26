Windsor Group LTD Purchases 320 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,725. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.