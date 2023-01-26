Windsor Group LTD Sells 6,900 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,949,000 after acquiring an additional 508,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after buying an additional 1,573,868 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,830,000 after buying an additional 350,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.