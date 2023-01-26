WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Up 175.0% in January

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 68,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.

