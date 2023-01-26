Wojak Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,052.84 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $166.79 million and $4,052.84 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

