Wolfe Research Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $510.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wolfe Research from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.52.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $5.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $454.37. 4,385,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.32. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

