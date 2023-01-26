Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.03 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.16)-($0.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.22.

NYSE WOLF traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.32. 2,407,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,108. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 113.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 226,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at $1,975,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

