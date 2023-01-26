Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

WOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

NYSE WOLF opened at $81.96 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 60.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 137.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth about $775,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

