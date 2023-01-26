Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.25

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Worley Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

