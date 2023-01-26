Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Tops $0.0529 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $91.81 million and $65,755.25 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,074,059,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,219,643 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,074,005,534 with 1,734,166,156 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05307266 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $144,095.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

