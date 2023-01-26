X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stock Price Up 0%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.77. Approximately 4,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 34,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

