X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.90. Approximately 1,955,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,109,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLB. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 942,023 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000.

