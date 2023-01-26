Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.56 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.30.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after buying an additional 512,902 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,157,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,512,000 after buying an additional 437,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,895,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,143,000 after buying an additional 165,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 153,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 121,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

