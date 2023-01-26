Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Down 2.5%

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18. 592,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,599,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 161.24% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

