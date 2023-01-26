Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Down 2.5%

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18. 592,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,599,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 161.24% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

