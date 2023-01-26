XML Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

