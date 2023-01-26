XML Financial LLC Invests $295,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,988 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Target by 6.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 18.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 225,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

