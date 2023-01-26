XML Financial LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $367.88 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.85 and its 200 day moving average is $359.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.