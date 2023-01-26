XML Financial LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.