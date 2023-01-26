XML Financial LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $152.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average is $154.03. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.