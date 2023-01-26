XRP Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion and $1.04 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002613 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00405198 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,578.44 or 0.28441885 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00586310 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,148,225 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,877,639 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
