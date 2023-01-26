Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.54. 341,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,159. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.