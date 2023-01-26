Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 2.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.95% of State Street worth $212,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 225,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Announces Dividend

NYSE STT traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 844,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,973. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

