Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 2.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $256,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $373,371,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $19.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,409.99. 101,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,873. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,084.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,938.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

