Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $34.83 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $34,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,627,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,954,000 after acquiring an additional 335,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,710,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,831,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

