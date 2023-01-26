Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of News worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Balentine LLC raised its position in News by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in News by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in News by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in News by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in News by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 43,912 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

NWS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.64. 284,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,539. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

News Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

