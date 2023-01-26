Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.47% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $146,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 1,727,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

