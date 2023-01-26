Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 3,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $91,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.62. 963,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

