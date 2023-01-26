Yacktman Asset Management LP Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,435,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,336,000. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

EOG traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.42. 994,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.14. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.27.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

