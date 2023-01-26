Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 4.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.05. 60,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 183,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
Yalla Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $788.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $80.06 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yalla Group (YALA)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.