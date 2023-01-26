Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 4.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.05. 60,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 183,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $788.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $80.06 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $717,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

