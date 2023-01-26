yearn.finance Price Hits $7,508.15 on Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $275.08 million and $36.71 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $7,508.15 or 0.32579820 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00403440 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,549.41 or 0.28318500 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00586656 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
