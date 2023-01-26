yearn.finance Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $7,445.64 or 0.32393172 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $272.79 million and approximately $38.00 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002675 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00400139 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,482.94 or 0.28086800 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00586003 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
