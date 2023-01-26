Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 3,225 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $226,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 148,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $180.11 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average is $181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.