Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $320.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.32. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $333.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.