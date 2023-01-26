Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.