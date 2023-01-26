Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.