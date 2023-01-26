Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 55.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after buying an additional 461,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after buying an additional 438,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of EWBC opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.