Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 55.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after buying an additional 461,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after buying an additional 438,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp
In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of EWBC opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63.
East West Bancorp Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
