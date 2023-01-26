Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,230,000 after buying an additional 43,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,293,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $148.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average of $133.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.61 and a 12 month high of $149.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

