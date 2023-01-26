Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 16,974 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,974 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

